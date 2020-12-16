Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,177,163 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.18 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.18 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 2.64% during that session. The NIU stock price is -28.31% off its 52-week high price of $37.44 and 79.16% above the 52-week low of $6.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Niu Technologies (NIU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) trade information

Sporting 2.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the NIU stock price touched $30.25- or saw a rise of 3.54%. Year-to-date, Niu Technologies shares have moved 242.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) have changed -10.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Niu Technologies (NIU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Niu Technologies shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +124.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.5%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38.5% and 250% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +22.4%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.71 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $78.96 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $75.9 Million and $33.28 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.5% for the current quarter and 137.2% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +147.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.86%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.5% with a share float percentage of 26.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Niu Technologies having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 3.54 Million shares worth more than $67.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 5.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the holding of over 2.56 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.14 Million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and EntrepreneurShares Ser Tr-ERShares U.S. Small Cap Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.4% shares in the company for having 258976 shares of worth $6.8 Million while later fund manager owns 148.8 Thousand shares of worth $2.86 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

