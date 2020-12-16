Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 6,327,665 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.09 Billion, closed the recent trade at $73.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The MU stock price is -2.11% off its 52-week high price of $74.61 and 57.4% above the 52-week low of $31.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 27 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.71.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Despite being -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the MU stock price touched $74.35- or saw a rise of 2.26%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology, Inc. shares have moved 35.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.27 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $79.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35 while the price target rests at a high of $117. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +60.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.1% from current levels.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +43.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.91%, compared to 22.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.9% and 31.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12.8%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.73 Billion for the current quarter. 29 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.44 Billion for the next quarter concluding in February 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.14 Billion and $4.8 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.4% for the current quarter and 13.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -56.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.24%.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.36% with a share float percentage of 84.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Micron Technology, Inc. having a total of 1469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.75 Million shares worth more than $4.17 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 81.54 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.83 Billion and represent 7.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 31155338 shares of worth $1.46 Billion while later fund manager owns 29.37 Million shares of worth $1.38 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored