American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,641,753 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $242.3 Million, closed the recent trade at $17.85 per share which meant it gained $2.01 on the day or 12.69% during that session. The AOUT stock price is -68.12% off its 52-week high price of $30.01 and 31.43% above the 52-week low of $12.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 363.77 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 197.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.5 while the price target rests at a high of $36. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +101.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -1.96% from current levels.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.2% with a share float percentage of 58.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Outdoor Brands, Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.15 Million shares worth more than $14.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.05 Million and represent 7.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 382320 shares of worth $4.98 Million while later fund manager owns 315.02 Thousand shares of worth $4.1 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

