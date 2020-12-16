Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,064,278 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66 Billion, closed the last trade at $18.5 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The ASO stock price is -3.14% off its 52-week high price of $19.08 and 34.86% above the 52-week low of $12.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.51% from current levels.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +459.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.79%.

