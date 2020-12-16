360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,035,645 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.47 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.5% during that session. The QFIN stock price is -57.45% off its 52-week high price of $18.06 and 44.46% above the 52-week low of $6.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 769.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 848.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.05.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +225.6%.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, with the holding of over 10.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.16 Million and represent 8.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 660472 shares of worth $7.07 Million while later fund manager owns 634.92 Thousand shares of worth $7.94 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

