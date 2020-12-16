Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,712,626 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.34 Million, closed the last trade at $1.36 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.49% during that session. The ALNA stock price is -149.26% off its 52-week high price of $3.39 and 61.4% above the 52-week low of $0.525. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) trade information

Sporting 1.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the ALNA stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -50.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) have changed -9.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 326.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +635.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.47% from current levels.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -24.2%.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.23% with a share float percentage of 43.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Management LLC with over 3.33 Million shares worth more than $4.93 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Frazier Management LLC held 8.7% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP II, LLC, with the holding of over 2.79 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 Million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 188879 shares of worth $279.54 Thousand while later fund manager owns 166.78 Thousand shares of worth $246.84 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

