Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) has a beta value of 0.61 and has seen 76,020,393 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.3 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 41.67% during that session. The AEMD stock price is -88.7% off its 52-week high price of $4.34 and 66.96% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 118.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 572.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) trade information

Sporting 41.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the AEMD stock price touched $3.07 or saw a rise of 21.49%. Year-to-date, Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have moved 150.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) have changed 61.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 556.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 291.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +291.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 291.3% from current levels.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aethlon Medical, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +14.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -70.59%, compared to 23.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.4% and 60.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +36.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.6%.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.36% with a share float percentage of 10.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aethlon Medical, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.51 Thousand shares worth more than $165.39 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 66.53 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89.81 Thousand and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 122512 shares of worth $165.39 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.87 Thousand shares of worth $11.97 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored