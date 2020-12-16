Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,118,645 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $524.88 Million, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -9.18% during that session. The DNK stock price is -384.32% off its 52-week high price of $13.9 and 55.75% above the 52-week low of $1.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 615.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) trade information

Despite being -9.18% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the DNK stock price touched $3.55-1 or saw a rise of 19.15%. Year-to-date, Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited shares have moved -78.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) have changed 90.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (DNK) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -156.2%.

