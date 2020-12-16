Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,688,834 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.86 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.62 per share which meant it gained $0.89 on the day or 3.46% during that session. The MRVI stock price is -21.94% off its 52-week high price of $32.46 and 11.27% above the 52-week low of $23.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29 while the price target rests at a high of $38. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.94% from current levels.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (MRVI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +52.2%.

