Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1,512,398 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.22 Billion, closed the recent trade at $29.75 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.1% during that session. The TPR stock price is -4.03% off its 52-week high price of $30.95 and 65.78% above the 52-week low of $10.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.61 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.97.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) trade information

Sporting 0.1% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 16 when the TPR stock price touched $30.95- or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Tapestry, Inc. shares have moved 11.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) have changed 10.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $41. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +37.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.41% from current levels.

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tapestry, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +109% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 131.96%, compared to -16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.8% and 192.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.7%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.61 Billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.82 Billion and $1.07 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.3% for the current quarter and 13.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -207.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.12%.

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.64% with a share float percentage of 89.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tapestry, Inc. having a total of 643 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.31 Million shares worth more than $442.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.2% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 25.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.3 Million and represent 9.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 7805291 shares of worth $122Million while later fund manager owns 6.45 Million shares of worth $100.76 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

