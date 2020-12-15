Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,016,515 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.53 Billion, closed the last trade at $29.48 per share which meant it gained $4.05 on the day or 15.93% during that session. The IPOB stock price is 0% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 64.21% above the 52-week low of $10.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.34 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.68% with a share float percentage of 53.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 4.1 Million shares worth more than $77.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 9.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., with the holding of over 1.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.21 Million and represent 3.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 572100 shares of worth $10.86 Million while later fund manager owns 78.8 Thousand shares of worth $1.3 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

