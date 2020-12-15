Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,154,387 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94 Billion, closed the last trade at $43.82 per share which meant it lost -$6.24 on the day or -12.47% during that session. The RLAY stock price is -31.42% off its 52-week high price of $57.59 and 25.7% above the 52-week low of $32.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 247.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 349.15 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $36 while the price target rests at a high of $66. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +50.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -17.85% from current levels.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (RLAY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -54.4%.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.77% with a share float percentage of 96.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Relay Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 27.9 Million shares worth more than $1.19 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 31.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, with the holding of over 10.55 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $449.37 Million and represent 11.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.87% shares in the company for having 787027 shares of worth $29.07 Million while later fund manager owns 679.14 Thousand shares of worth $25.09 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored