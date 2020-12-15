Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,718,873 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $449.7 Million, closed the last trade at $9.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.83 on the day or -8.37% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -23.21% off its 52-week high price of $11.2 and 71.4% above the 52-week low of $2.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 479.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.35.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Despite being -8.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the GMDA stock price touched $11.20- or saw a rise of 18.84%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 111.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 51.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 474.09 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +120.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.01% from current levels.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.9%.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.09% with a share float percentage of 64.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.95 Million shares worth more than $20.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 32.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.9 Million and represent 13.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.29% shares in the company for having 1731328 shares of worth $6.94 Million while later fund manager owns 1.47 Million shares of worth $7.44 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.56% of company’s outstanding stock.

