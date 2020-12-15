Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 1,712,559 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.08 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The CRK stock price is -83.98% off its 52-week high price of $8.5 and 12.34% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Despite being -2.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the CRK stock price touched $4.96-6 or saw a rise of 6.25%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have moved -43.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed -5.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +159.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.23% from current levels.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Resources, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -74.03%, compared to -33.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -54.5% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +15.1%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.26 Million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.25 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $289.25 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -6.6% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +239.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.48% with a share float percentage of 76.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources, Inc. having a total of 160 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deep Basin Capital LP with over 5.24 Million shares worth more than $22.97 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Deep Basin Capital LP held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 3.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.65 Million and represent 1.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2355403 shares of worth $12.62 Million while later fund manager owns 865.79 Thousand shares of worth $4.99 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

