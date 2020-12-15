Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1,681,574 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $92.98 Million, closed the last trade at $4.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The WWR stock price is -198.97% off its 52-week high price of $14.5 and 94.85% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) trade information

Despite being -2.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the WWR stock price touched $5.96-1 or saw a rise of 18.62%. Year-to-date, Westwater Resources, Inc. shares have moved 129.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) have changed 15.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2992.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $150. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2992.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2992.78% from current levels.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +54.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.65% with a share float percentage of 0.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Westwater Resources, Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 39.48 Thousand shares worth more than $99.1 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.35 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $63.64 Thousand and represent 0.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vericimetry U.S. Small Cap Value Fd and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 5580 shares of worth $14.01 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5Thousand shares of worth $11.75 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

