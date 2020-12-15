Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,806,351 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.25 Million, closed the last trade at $12.36 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -5.07% during that session. The SSPK stock price is -26.21% off its 52-week high price of $15.6 and 23.06% above the 52-week low of $9.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 644.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

Despite being -5.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the SSPK stock price touched $15.60- or saw a rise of 20.77%. Year-to-date, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 24.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) have changed 22.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.59% with a share float percentage of 89.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 3.02 Million shares worth more than $30.6 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 12.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mizuho Securities USA, Inc., with the holding of over 1.31 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.3 Million and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 40893 shares of worth $414.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 29.46 Thousand shares of worth $296.63 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored