Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 44,375,236 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.16 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.24 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The PLTR stock price is -22.98% off its 52-week high price of $33.5 and 67.33% above the 52-week low of $8.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump -47.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -33.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -63.29% from current levels.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +7.7%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.06% with a share float percentage of 13.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Palantir Technologies Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 29.9 Million shares worth more than $284.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.3 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $278.34 Million and represent 1.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust and Ivy Science & Technology Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 2583403 shares of worth $24.54 Million while later fund manager owns 1.87 Million shares of worth $17.76 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.

