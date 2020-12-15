Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 1,410,865 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $321.32 Million, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The MCF stock price is -158.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 54.59% above the 52-week low of $0.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 759.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the MCF stock price touched $1.89 or saw a rise of 2.12%. Year-to-date, Contango Oil & Gas Company shares have moved -49.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) have changed 37.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +8.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.11% from current levels.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +37%.

Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.74% with a share float percentage of 68.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Contango Oil & Gas Company having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.37 Million shares worth more than $13.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.92 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.93 Million and represent 3.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Deutsche DWS Investment Tr-DWS Small Cap Core Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.33% shares in the company for having 3721880 shares of worth $4.99 Million while later fund manager owns 3.56 Million shares of worth $4.77 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.

