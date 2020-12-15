Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 65,680,534 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.96 per share which meant it gained $2.42 on the day or 157.21% during that session. The ANCN stock price is -38.64% off its 52-week high price of $5.49 and 87.02% above the 52-week low of $0.514. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 308.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 466.53 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) trade information

Sporting 157.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the ANCN stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 15.27%. Year-to-date, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. shares have moved 232.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 188.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) have changed 229.9%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump -74.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -74.75% from current levels.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.45% with a share float percentage of 4.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 369.64 Thousand shares worth more than $421.39 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. held 1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 234.4 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $267.22 Thousand and represent 0.63% of shares outstanding.

