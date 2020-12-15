TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 2,236,989 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $349.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The TXMD stock price is -154.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.93 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.91 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the TXMD stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 8.98%. Year-to-date, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares have moved -51.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) have changed -5.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 82.85 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 570.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1030.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 160.87% from current levels.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.89%, compared to 16% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.4% and 57.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +27.7%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.94 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $27.22 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $15.9 Million and $12.25 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.3% for the current quarter and 122.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 17.6%.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.04% with a share float percentage of 60.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TherapeuticsMD, Inc. having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 19.06 Million shares worth more than $30.11 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.53 Million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 9113512 shares of worth $14.4 Million while later fund manager owns 8.19 Million shares of worth $9.99 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored