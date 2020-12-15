Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 4,183,117 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.02 Million, closed the last trade at $1.34 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The LPCN stock price is -78.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 77.54% above the 52-week low of $0.301. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the LPCN stock price touched $1.7 or saw a rise of 21.18%. Year-to-date, Lipocine Inc. shares have moved 248.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) have changed -7.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 297.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +646.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 123.88% from current levels.

Lipocine Inc. (LPCN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8%.

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.99% with a share float percentage of 11.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lipocine Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.96 Million shares worth more than $4.17 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.61 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 Million and represent 2.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.62% shares in the company for having 2379204 shares of worth $3.35 Million while later fund manager owns 448.81 Thousand shares of worth $632.82 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored