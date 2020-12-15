Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,719,739 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.83 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 10% during that session. The FAMI stock price is -38.02% off its 52-week high price of $1.67 and 74.38% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 957.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Sporting 10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the FAMI stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Farmmi, Inc. shares have moved 61.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) have changed 48.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 65.99 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -109.1%.

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.43% with a share float percentage of 5.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Farmmi, Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 372.3 Thousand shares worth more than $326.58 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 110.28 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.73 Thousand and represent 0.86% of shares outstanding.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored