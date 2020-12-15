The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 5,340,888 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $306.41 Billion, closed the recent trade at $169.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The DIS stock price is -6.11% off its 52-week high price of $179.45 and 53.25% above the 52-week low of $79.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $170.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $115 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32% from current levels.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -125.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 41.57%.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.7% with a share float percentage of 65.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Walt Disney Company having a total of 3501 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 146.73 Million shares worth more than $18.21 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.1% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 115Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.27 Billion and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.8% shares in the company for having 50679563 shares of worth $6.29 Billion while later fund manager owns 37.07 Million shares of worth $4.6 Billion as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored