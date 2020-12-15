Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has a beta value of 2.26 and has seen 2,126,479 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $82.94 Million, closed the last trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The SUNW stock price is -109.36% off its 52-week high price of $8.5 and 92.86% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the SUNW stock price touched $4.92-1 or saw a rise of 17.48%. Year-to-date, Sunworks, Inc. shares have moved 224.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) have changed 24.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 516.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 34.09.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump -80.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.8 while the price target rests at a high of $0.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -80.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.3% from current levels.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sunworks, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +588.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.35%, compared to -1.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.5% and 91.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.2 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.36 Million and $12.36 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.1% for the current quarter and 10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -28.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.75% with a share float percentage of 2.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunworks, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Creative Planning with over 218.32 Thousand shares worth more than $554.53 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Creative Planning held 1.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 72.16 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $183.28 Thousand and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 40561 shares of worth $103.02 Thousand while later fund manager owns 6.67 Thousand shares of worth $16.94 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored