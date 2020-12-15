MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has a beta value of 3.34 and has seen 14,045,422 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $458.25 Million, closed the last trade at $3.13 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 10.99% during that session. The MVIS stock price is -10.22% off its 52-week high price of $3.45 and 95.21% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

Sporting 10.99% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the MVIS stock price touched $3.28-4 or saw a rise of 4.57%. Year-to-date, MicroVision, Inc. shares have moved 334.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have changed 71.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.15 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -92.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.25 while the price target rests at a high of $0.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -92.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -92.01% from current levels.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +24% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9% with a share float percentage of 9.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroVision, Inc. having a total of 67 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.88 Million shares worth more than $11.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.23 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.35 Million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.72% shares in the company for having 3989231 shares of worth $7.78 Million while later fund manager owns 1.55 Million shares of worth $3.03 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored