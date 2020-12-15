Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,052,728 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $457.14 Million, closed the last trade at $11.48 per share which meant it gained $1.25 on the day or 12.22% during that session. The MTA stock price is -0.96% off its 52-week high price of $11.59 and 73.87% above the 52-week low of $3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 354.88 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 254.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) trade information

Sporting 12.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the MTA stock price touched $11.59- or saw a rise of 0.95%. Year-to-date, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. shares have moved 112.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) have changed 20.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 455.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.18% from current levels.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.33% over the past 5 years. Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -5.6%.

MTA Dividends

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.37%.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.51% with a share float percentage of 8.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Global Strategic Management Inc with over 891.39 Thousand shares worth more than $7.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Global Strategic Management Inc held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc., with the holding of over 725Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.72 Million and represent 1.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and U.S. Global Investors-Gold and Precious Metals Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.88% shares in the company for having 1926081 shares of worth $15.29 Million while later fund manager owns 425Thousand shares of worth $3.35 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.

