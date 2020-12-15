IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 1,048,263 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.28 Million, closed the last trade at $10.5 per share which meant it lost -$1.93 on the day or -15.53% during that session. The IEC stock price is -25.9% off its 52-week high price of $13.22 and 52.38% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 215.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) trade information

Despite being -15.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the IEC stock price touched $13.22- or saw a rise of 20.57%. Year-to-date, IEC Electronics Corp. shares have moved 15.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) have changed 5%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.25 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.71% from current levels.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IEC Electronics Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +18.04% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.6% and 21.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +12%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +39.9%.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.33% with a share float percentage of 54.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IEC Electronics Corp. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 851.4 Thousand shares worth more than $7.36 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. held 8.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 558.45 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.83 Million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.31% shares in the company for having 453117 shares of worth $3.92 Million while later fund manager owns 235.32 Thousand shares of worth $2.04 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.

