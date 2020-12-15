FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 5.36 and has seen 25,382,868 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.48 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.7 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -2.28% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -46.88% off its 52-week high price of $11.31 and 91.95% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.2. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Despite being -2.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the FCEL stock price touched $9.20-1 or saw a rise of 16.3%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have moved 206.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 170.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -35.06% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.5 while the price target rests at a high of $8.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -80.52% from current levels.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +197.3% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.69%, compared to -1.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +16.8%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $17.05 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.9 Million for the next quarter concluding in January 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $11.04 Million and $14.91 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.4% for the current quarter and 60.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.3% with a share float percentage of 33.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FuelCell Energy, Inc. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 19Million shares worth more than $40.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, CVI Holdings, LLC held 6.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.06 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.09 Million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 7440741 shares of worth $14.88 Million while later fund manager owns 5.65 Million shares of worth $12.09 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.

