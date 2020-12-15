Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 4,164,753 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $434.64 Million, closed the last trade at $9.41 per share which meant it gained $1.87 on the day or 24.8% during that session. The EVLO stock price is -23.91% off its 52-week high price of $11.66 and 68.01% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 332.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Sporting 24.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the EVLO stock price touched $11.67- or saw a rise of 19.37%. Year-to-date, Evelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 131.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 83.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have changed 107.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -36.24% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.24% from current levels.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -39.7%.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.49% with a share float percentage of 87.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evelo Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 78 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 22.9 Million shares worth more than $120.68 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 49.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.36 Million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.76% shares in the company for having 2198602 shares of worth $8.73 Million while later fund manager owns 697.92 Thousand shares of worth $3.68 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.51% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored