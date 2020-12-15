aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,189,552 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.46 Million, closed the last trade at $4.66 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.43% during that session. The LIFE stock price is -63.52% off its 52-week high price of $7.62 and 54.29% above the 52-week low of $2.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.04 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 543.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.8.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) trade information

Sporting 0.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the LIFE stock price touched $7.27-3 or saw a rise of 35.9%. Year-to-date, aTyr Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 11.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) have changed 37.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 186.05% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +221.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 157.51% from current levels.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (LIFE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that aTyr Pharma, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +21.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -69.56%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 48.1% and -468% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1921.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +14.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +56.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13%.

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.56% with a share float percentage of 68.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with aTyr Pharma, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.62 Million shares worth more than $5.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 15.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 1.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.53 Million and represent 13.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.86% shares in the company for having 1615000 shares of worth $6.38 Million while later fund manager owns 407.05 Thousand shares of worth $1.29 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored