Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 2,209,989 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.18 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.15% during that session. The ATOS stock price is -477.27% off its 52-week high price of $5.08 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Despite being -3.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the ATOS stock price touched $0.919 or saw a rise of 3.92%. Year-to-date, Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -43.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -38.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) have changed -43.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 444.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 431.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 610.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +752.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 468.18% from current levels.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +53.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +63.1%.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.5% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.88% with a share float percentage of 6.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 208.9 Thousand shares worth more than $505.53 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 131.56 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $318.37 Thousand and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 120689 shares of worth $292.07 Thousand while later fund manager owns 52.49 Thousand shares of worth $127.03 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored