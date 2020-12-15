Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,549,674 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $801.04 Million, closed the last trade at $10.55 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 4.46% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -69.57% off its 52-week high price of $17.89 and 28.72% above the 52-week low of $7.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 840.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.79.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting 4.46% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the GOSS stock price touched $11.61- or saw a rise of 9.13%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio, Inc. shares have moved -32.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed 15.3%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.37 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +174.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 13.74% from current levels.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.2%.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.67% with a share float percentage of 95.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gossamer Bio, Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 7.42 Million shares worth more than $92.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.71 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.45 Million and represent 6.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth/Income Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.52% shares in the company for having 2671051 shares of worth $33.15 Million while later fund manager owns 2.3 Million shares of worth $28.53 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

