Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,324,480 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.76 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.58 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.23% during that session. The ACB stock price is -213.15% off its 52-week high price of $30 and 61.27% above the 52-week low of $3.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 38.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

Sporting 0.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the ACB stock price touched $10.71- or saw a rise of 12.38%. Year-to-date, Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares have moved -63.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have changed 32.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump -16.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $12.34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +28.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -60.86% from current levels.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.25% with a share float percentage of 14.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Cannabis Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 4.62 Million shares worth more than $21.47 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 3.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.97 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.81 Million and represent 2.1% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.27% shares in the company for having 4618063 shares of worth $21.47 Million while later fund manager owns 1.7 Million shares of worth $17.36 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

