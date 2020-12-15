Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,653,960 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.22 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.1 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 4.23% during that session. The VLDR stock price is -31.68% off its 52-week high price of $25.15 and 47.07% above the 52-week low of $10.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

Sporting 4.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the VLDR stock price touched $22.99- or saw a rise of 16.92%. Year-to-date, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. shares have moved 87.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have changed 31.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +51.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.95% from current levels.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -439.6%.

