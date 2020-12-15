Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) has a beta value of 2.6 and has seen 1,155,677 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $223.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -9.05% during that session. The TOUR stock price is -149.17% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 59.94% above the 52-week low of $0.725. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

Despite being -9.05% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the TOUR stock price touched $2.27 or saw a rise of 20.26%. Year-to-date, Tuniu Corporation shares have moved -28.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) have changed 16.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.95 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $64.13 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -61.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -280.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.01%.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.62% with a share float percentage of 10.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tuniu Corporation having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 Million shares worth more than $7.2 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3.09 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.65 Million and represent 2.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 148809 shares of worth $151.79 Thousand while later fund manager owns 80.59 Thousand shares of worth $82.2 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.

