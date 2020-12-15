Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) has a beta value of 0.23 and has seen 6,491,286 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.98 Million, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 17.48% during that session. The TMBR stock price is -941.32% off its 52-week high price of $12.6 and 28.1% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 759.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 516.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) trade information

Sporting 17.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the TMBR stock price touched $1.4199 or saw a rise of 14.78%. Year-to-date, Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -76.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR) have changed 23.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 891.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +891.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 891.74% from current levels.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.4%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.3% with a share float percentage of 23.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 158.3 Thousand shares worth more than $157.32 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 1.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 14.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.67 Thousand and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.9% shares in the company for having 107800 shares of worth $107.13 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.1 Thousand shares of worth $43.83 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

