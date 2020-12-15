TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,806,061 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $939.83 Million, closed the last trade at $28.12 per share which meant it lost -$4.51 on the day or -13.82% during that session. The TCRR stock price is -27.31% off its 52-week high price of $35.8 and 79.23% above the 52-week low of $5.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 332.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 315.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.56.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

Despite being -13.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the TCRR stock price touched $35.86- or saw a rise of 21.58%. Year-to-date, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 96.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have changed 4.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.32 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $37 while the price target rests at a high of $65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +131.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 31.58% from current levels.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -79.7%.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.64% with a share float percentage of 98.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 4.05 Million shares worth more than $82.31 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MPM Asset Management, LLC held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, with the holding of over 3.37 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.5 Million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 627142 shares of worth $12.74 Million while later fund manager owns 533.5 Thousand shares of worth $10.49 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.6% of company’s outstanding stock.

