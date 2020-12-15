SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 3,781,913 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.07 Billion, closed the recent trade at $23.64 per share which meant it gained $1.65 on the day or 7.5% during that session. The SPWR stock price is -3.21% off its 52-week high price of $24.4 and 88.83% above the 52-week low of $2.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.46 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunPower Corporation (SPWR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.12.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sporting 7.5% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the SPWR stock price touched $24.09- or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, SunPower Corporation shares have moved 206.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have changed 26.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump -27.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $23.4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.93% from current levels.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunPower Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +337.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -31.03%, compared to 10.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.8% and 166.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -40.8%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356.02 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $313.06 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $606.95 Million and $454.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -41.3% for the current quarter and -31.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.4%.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.71% with a share float percentage of 102.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunPower Corporation having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 12.34 Million shares worth more than $154.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 7.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.34 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.33 Million and represent 6.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 5085391 shares of worth $47.45 Million while later fund manager owns 4.76 Million shares of worth $105.55 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.8% of company’s outstanding stock.

