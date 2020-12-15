VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,217,199 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $831.56 Million, closed the last trade at $3.34 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 6.71% during that session. The VBIV stock price is -107.49% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 79.34% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Sporting 6.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the VBIV stock price touched $3.46-3 or saw a rise of 3.47%. Year-to-date, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have moved 142.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) have changed 24.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +169.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.18% from current levels.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that VBI Vaccines Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -54.35%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.3% and -5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $193Million and $201Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.6% for the current quarter and -0.5% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.74% with a share float percentage of 59.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VBI Vaccines Inc. having a total of 152 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 55.04 Million shares worth more than $157.42 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 22.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 18.56 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $53.08 Million and represent 7.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.73% shares in the company for having 16285263 shares of worth $38.27 Million while later fund manager owns 3.59 Million shares of worth $8.44 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.

