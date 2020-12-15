Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 1,410,940 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.53 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 3.95% during that session. The SID stock price is -2.53% off its 52-week high price of $5.67 and 81.56% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.25.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) trade information

Sporting 3.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the SID stock price touched $5.67-2 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have moved 60.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) have changed 55.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump -17.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.52 while the price target rests at a high of $6.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -54.43% from current levels.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +148.6% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.59%, compared to -9.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 47.1% and 166.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +14.2%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.44 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.42 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.21 Billion for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -64.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -3.56%.

SID Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.07 at a share yield of 1.32%.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.72% with a share float percentage of 2.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Companhia Siderurgica Nacional having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Growth Management L.P. with over 9.4 Million shares worth more than $27.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Capital Growth Management L.P. held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CGM Trust, with the holding of over 9.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.64 Million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are CGM Focus Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 5400000 shares of worth $15.88 Million while later fund manager owns 4.2 Million shares of worth $9.7 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

