CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,107,013 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $929.88 Million, closed the last trade at $28.75 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The CIIC stock price is -29.32% off its 52-week high price of $37.18 and 67.65% above the 52-week low of $9.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the CIIC stock price touched $36.45- or saw a rise of 21.12%. Year-to-date, CIIG Merger Corp. shares have moved 188.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) have changed 183.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.6.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.21% with a share float percentage of 66.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CIIG Merger Corp. having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.94 Million shares worth more than $19.45 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 1.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.28 Million and represent 5.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 315662 shares of worth $3.16 Million while later fund manager owns 159.55 Thousand shares of worth $1.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

