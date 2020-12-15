Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 4.19 and has seen 23,215,104 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $291.65 Million, closed the last trade at $5.54 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 16.63% during that session. The MARA stock price is -22.74% off its 52-week high price of $6.8 and 93.68% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.01 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.13 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting 16.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the MARA stock price touched $5.86-5 or saw a rise of 5.46%. Year-to-date, Marathon Patent Group, Inc. shares have moved 528.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 131.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +62.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 62.45% from current levels.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +78.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.39% with a share float percentage of 7.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Patent Group, Inc. having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 771.52 Thousand shares worth more than $1.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 1.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 434.49 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $851.6 Thousand and represent 0.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 247803 shares of worth $485.69 Thousand while later fund manager owns 190.41 Thousand shares of worth $373.2 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored