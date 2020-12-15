Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has a beta value of -0.97 and has seen 1,250,723 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $617.33 Million, closed the last trade at $11.96 per share which meant it gained $2.49 on the day or 26.29% during that session. The HGEN stock price is -183.86% off its 52-week high price of $33.95 and 87.46% above the 52-week low of $1.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 420.67 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 669.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) trade information

Sporting 26.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the HGEN stock price touched $12.22- or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Humanigen, Inc. shares have moved 390.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have changed 26.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 138.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $34. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +184.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 109.03% from current levels.

Humanigen, Inc. (HGEN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +60.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +27.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.5%.

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.51% with a share float percentage of 51.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humanigen, Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Valiant Capital Management, L.P. with over 7.07 Million shares worth more than $75.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Valiant Capital Management, L.P. held 3.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 2.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.82 Million and represent 1.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.19% shares in the company for having 402353 shares of worth $4.28 Million while later fund manager owns 241.22 Thousand shares of worth $2.57 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

