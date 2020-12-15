Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 1,551,903 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $567.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.62 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 6.47% during that session. The EXK stock price is -32.32% off its 52-week high price of $4.79 and 72.65% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Sporting 6.47% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the EXK stock price touched $3.72-2 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Endeavour Silver Corp. shares have moved 50.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.2%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have changed -1.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.68 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +93.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.66% from current levels.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $38.33 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $40.1 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2018. Year-ago sales stood $36.44 Million and $32.64 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.2% for the current quarter and 22.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +13.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -267.1%.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.89% with a share float percentage of 23.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Endeavour Silver Corp. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.34 Million shares worth more than $29.28 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 5.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 3.47 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.17 Million and represent 2.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.01% shares in the company for having 7894255 shares of worth $25.1 Million while later fund manager owns 2.92 Million shares of worth $9.27 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored