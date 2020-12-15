Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,558,817 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $156.4 Million, closed the last trade at $13.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -3.06% during that session. The SAMA stock price is -8.78% off its 52-week high price of $14.49 and 27.85% above the 52-week low of $9.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 365.67 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) trade information

Despite being -3.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the SAMA stock price touched $14.49- or saw a rise of 8.08%. Year-to-date, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 31.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA) have changed 30.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 105.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.29.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (SAMA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.94% with a share float percentage of 134.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 1.61 Million shares worth more than $16.43 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 13.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, with the holding of over 1.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.29 Million and represent 13.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 301021 shares of worth $3.06 Million while later fund manager owns 90Thousand shares of worth $916.2 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.77% of company’s outstanding stock.

