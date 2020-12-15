Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has a beta value of 4.54 and has seen 10,969,395 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -4.08% during that session. The AR stock price is -8.5% off its 52-week high price of $5.36 and 87.04% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.38 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Despite being -4.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the AR stock price touched $5.36-7 or saw a rise of 7.84%. Year-to-date, Antero Resources Corporation shares have moved 73.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) have changed 23.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.75 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +46.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.15% from current levels.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Antero Resources Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 311.11%, compared to -34.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 400% and 92.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.9%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.07 Billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $986.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 Billion and $1.32 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.1% for the current quarter and -25.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7%.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.7% with a share float percentage of 95.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Antero Resources Corporation having a total of 268 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 23.06 Million shares worth more than $63.42 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 17.93 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $49.31 Million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.56% shares in the company for having 12241529 shares of worth $41.62 Million while later fund manager owns 8.28 Million shares of worth $22.77 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.08% of company’s outstanding stock.

