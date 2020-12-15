The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,775,876 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 9.3% during that session. The REAL stock price is -14.33% off its 52-week high price of $19.15 and 70.15% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) trade information

Sporting 9.3% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the REAL stock price touched $17.29- or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, The RealReal, Inc. shares have moved -9.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) have changed 28.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.88 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -22.39% from current levels.

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that The RealReal, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -9.94%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -123.5% and 10.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.89 Million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.8 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $97.32 Million and $81.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -2.5% for the current quarter and 16.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.6%.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.05% with a share float percentage of 94.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The RealReal, Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 12.45 Million shares worth more than $180.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Woodson Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 5.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.03 Million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Retailing. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 3645999 shares of worth $52.76 Million while later fund manager owns 2.47 Million shares of worth $31.12 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.

