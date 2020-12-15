Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1,095,993 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $653.84 Million, closed the last trade at $11.65 per share which meant it gained $1.5 on the day or 14.78% during that session. The SYRS stock price is -26.09% off its 52-week high price of $14.69 and 63.43% above the 52-week low of $4.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 521.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

Sporting 14.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the SYRS stock price touched $12.55- or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 68.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have changed 32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.31% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.33% from current levels.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +22.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.91%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.3% and -2.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +525.6%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.01 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.94 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $508Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 492.5% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.7%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.03% with a share float percentage of 99.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 131 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 11.21 Million shares worth more than $99.12 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 24.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.63 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.64 Million and represent 14.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 12.05% shares in the company for having 5520217 shares of worth $52.39 Million while later fund manager owns 3.34 Million shares of worth $31.65 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 7.28% of company’s outstanding stock.

