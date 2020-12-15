Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,802,564 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.41 Million, closed the last trade at $4.94 per share which meant it gained $0.51 on the day or 11.54% during that session. The ISNS stock price is -21.46% off its 52-week high price of $6 and 43.52% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 31.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) trade information

Sporting 11.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the ISNS stock price touched $5.69-1 or saw a rise of 13.18%. Year-to-date, Image Sensing Systems, Inc. shares have moved 8.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) have changed 22.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.86 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -19.03% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -19.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -19.03% from current levels.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +39.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +272.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.95% with a share float percentage of 53.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Image Sensing Systems, Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 219.75 Thousand shares worth more than $797.7 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 209.24 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $759.54 Thousand and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.48% shares in the company for having 79211 shares of worth $287.54 Thousand while later fund manager owns 63.35 Thousand shares of worth $231.22 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

