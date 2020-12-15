fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 4,342,998 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.83 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -1.56% during that session. The FUBO stock price is -20.55% off its 52-week high price of $32.73 and 81.58% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.88.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) trade information

Despite being -1.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the FUBO stock price touched $32.73- or saw a rise of 17.05%. Year-to-date, fuboTV Inc. shares have moved 204.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have changed 77.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.42% from current levels. The projected low price target is $24 while the price target rests at a high of $36.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.6% from current levels.

fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7%.

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s Major holders

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund and Needham Aggressive Growth Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 66723 shares of worth $900.09 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5Thousand shares of worth $45Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

